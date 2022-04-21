Can You Guess What the Most Popular Liquor in Texas Is?

As the old saying goes, wine is fine but liquor is quicker.

I once met a guy from Kansas who was shocked at just how much beer we drank here in Texas. He told me that liquor was much more popular in his home state.

I was really surprised to hear that because pretty much everyone I know from here likes to imbibe the hard stuff, in addition to beer. But when it comes to hard liquor, I’ve never been able to put my finger on which type was the most popular among the people I know.

For me, it’s whiskey, hands down. But I’m not going to turn down a shot of rum, tequila, vodka, or pretty much anything you send my way (so feel free to do just that next time you spot me at the bar).

However, thanks to the folks at the website Upgraded Points, we now have a little more insight as to what that most popular liquor is here in Texas as well as the rest of the United States.

Not surprisingly, tequila was determined to be the most popular liquor in the Lone Star State. In fact, tequila is king among all of the states that border Mexico (go figure).

But looking at the results of the study, it appears most people are in line with my personal favorite, because whiskey is the most popular liquor overall, ranked #1 in 18 states. Vodka also receives honorable mention for being the most popular in 15 states.

So, now you know. Now excuse me while I go make myself a drink.

