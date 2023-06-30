Highest Rated Liquors Made Right Here in Texas

4th of July weekend and that may mean a few drinks for you. Here are the highest rated liquors made right here in the Lone Star State.

I'm a simple beer guy, but don't mind ramping it up a bit on occasion. If you like the strong stuff and want to support a Texas business. Here is where you should go. Info taken from Specs.

Tito's Handmade Vodka (Austin)

Balcones Distilling Baby Blue Corn Whiskey (Waco)

Firestone & Robertson Distilling Co Blended Whiskey (Fort Worth)

Sun City Distillery Acere Gin (El Paso)

Tequila 512 (Austin)

Deep Eddy Vodka (Austin)

Garrison Brothers Cowboy Cut Bourbon (Hye)

Dripping Springs Distilling Gin (Dripping Springs)

Desert Door Distillery Sotol or Sotol Oak Aged (Driftwood)

Rebecca Creek Bottled-in-Bond Bourbon (San Antonio)

If you know of anymore awesome Texas liquors. Feel free to send them my way. Would love to try something new.

