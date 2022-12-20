Buc-ee’s in Fort Worth is About to Get Even Cooler

When it comes to things we Texans love, Buc-ee’s is up there with church and chicken fried steak. The Texas road trip staple is near and dear to many of our hearts.

Personally, I try to make a stop at Buc-ee’s every time we go on a family road trip. Not only do they serve top-notch road food like barbecue sandwiches, beef jerky and Beaver Nuggets, Buc-ee’s has a really cool souvenir section, making it the perfect spot to recover from road fatigue.

And the Buc-ee’s right off I-35W in North Fort Worth is a regular destination on the way home when I visit the DFW Metroplex for any occasion.

Earlier today I saw where the Fort Worth Star-Telegram had reported that that particular Buc-ee’s was getting an upgrade. Never mind the fact that it was already the largest convenience store in the region, you’ll soon be able to get a little more from the location.

According to the report, the location will add a $6 million car wash tunnel by August 31.

The expansion will put the Fort Worth Buc-ee's in the company of a handful of other Buc-ee’s locations as there are currently only six locations in Texas that have a car wash.

The beaver claims to hold the world record for the biggest car wash for its location in Katy. There’s no word yet as to whether or not the Fort Worth location will be even bigger.

