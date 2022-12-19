Texas Running Back Bijan Robinson Declares for the 2023 NFL Draft

Say it ain’t so, Bijan.

After three years of wearing the burnt orange of my beloved Texas Longhorns, Bijan Robinson announced that he is declaring for the 2023 NFL Draft during a press conference today. He also said he will be skipping the Alamo Bowl according to Burnt Orange Nation.

Don’t get me wrong, I expected it, but was holding out a tiny bit of hope that he would stick around for one more season to collect some NIL money.

But unfortunately, B had other plans.

Bijan shared a heartfelt video on Twitter thanking his family, teammates, coaches, and of course, Longhorn Nation:

Hey Longhorn Nation, it’s B. The first thing I want to say is thank you. These past three years have been a journey. So many experiences with this team, with the city, with the state of Texas, has been nothing but a blessing.

I’ll go ahead and admit it. I had tears in my eyes as a watched him say goodbye to us. He’s one of my favorite players to ever suit up for the ‘Horns.

I’m going to miss seeing Number 5 out there on Saturdays. And to be perfectly honest with you, it seemed to me like he was underutilized throughout his career. No dig at Head Coach Steve Sarkisian or the rest of the coaching staff, but I never could understand why he didn’t get more touches.

But with that being said, he will always be considered to be one of the best running backs in the history of a program that is known for great running backs.

Thank you, Bijan, and best of luck in your NFL career.

