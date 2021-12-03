Burger King is Selling Whoppers for 37 Cents This Weekend

Whopper fans are not going to want to miss out on this deal.

Burger King is celebrating 64 years of its iconic burger by offering it for the original price of 37 cents in all restaurants nationwide Friday, December 3 and Saturday, December 4. And yes, there’s a catch.

The deal is only available to members of the Burger King Royal Perks club and must be ordered through their mobile app or website. The offer is limited to one deal per account.

Burger King North America’s head of marketing communications Zahra Nurani had this to say in a statement, according to KTSM:

In 1957, Burger King changed the game with the introduction of the Whopper sandwich – an iconic, flame-grilled burger prepared YOUR way (with 1,024 potential combinations, to be exact. And now, 64 years later, we’re excited to celebrate our beloved burger by offering The Whopper for its original price of 37 cents exclusively to Royal Perks members.

To take advantage of the deal, sign up for a Royal Perks account via the BK app or at this location.

Beyond getting a Whopper on the cheap, Royal Perks members earn "crowns" that they can later redeem for eligible menu items. Burger King even hooks it up with 2x the crowns for members' entire birth month. Members can also take advantage of exclusive offers and are able to upsize one meal per day, free of charge.

