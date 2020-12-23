Burger King Will Pay You to Try Their $1 Menu

Ok, you’ve got my attention, BK.

Not that I need an excuse to grub on some flame-grilled goodness, but I’ll take any inspiration I can get.

Speaking of inspiration, Burger King is launching its Dollar Menu, called the “Your Way Menu” on Monday, December 28, according to Business Insider. The menu includes the bacon cheeseburger, chicken junior sandwich, fries, and a soft drink.

To promote the new menu, Burger King is currently offering randomly selected Burger King customers $1 through Venmo until the menu launches on December 28.

Ellie Doty, Burger King North America's chief marketing officer, says Burger King launched the menu at a time when it knew customers could use it most:

When we think about what might resonate with our guests at any given time of year, setting aside the macroeconomic times, we heavily consider how they're thinking and feeling — what's going on in our guests' lives that we might be able to be a solution. When we promote a value menu or launch $1 Your Way menu, being sensitive to when that might be most useful to our guests is definitely top of mind.

I don’t know about you, but dollar menus have come in handy for me when I was low on dough and wanted to chow on some fast food. It’s good to see companies bringing value menus back during a time when people could use it.