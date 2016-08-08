Get Ready, America — Burger King’s Whopperito Is Coming

Burger King wants to be the royal champ of a whole new kind of food.

The fast food giant has announced it will begin selling the Whopperito around the country beginning August 15:

The Whopperito, which puts Whopper burger ingredients like beef, tomatoes, onions, lettuce and pickles inside a flour tortilla....A queso sauce replaces the mayonnaise from the hamburger.

The Whopperito, which will not be a permanent part of the menu, will cost $2.99 (or $4.99 if you purchase it as part of a combo meal).

“It’s certainly one of the first times that we’ve tapped into the Tex-Mex category,” Alex Macedo, North American president at Burger King, said. “It’s one of the fastest-growing categories -- consumers like the freshness of it, they like the mix of flavors."

The Whopperito isn't being unleashed on the country on a whim, either. Burger King has tested it in several Pennsylvania locations beginning in June.

It's the latest stab at shaking up the menu for the traditional burger joint, which earlier this year started selling hot dogs .