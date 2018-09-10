Burn Bans Lifted in Two Texoma Counties

Thanks to all the rain we got here in the area last week, a couple of burn bans have been lifted in Texoma.

The Clay County Sheriff’s Office took to Facebook to announce the lifting of the burn ban this morning. The Wichita County burn ban was lifted after Judge Woody Gossom signed to lift the ban at 5:00 pm today.

The burn bans had been in effect since August after several grass fires broke out across the counties.

The Wichita County Sheriff’s Office urges citizens to continue to practice fire safety when using all open flames.