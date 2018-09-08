Texas’ Open Carry Sword Law Has Now Been in Effect For One Year

A law that allows Texans to carry blades exceeding 5 and a half inches has been in effect for one year now. Have you seen anyone walking around with a sword or spear yet?

HB 1935, introduced by Texas House Rep. John Frullo, R-Lubbock, underwent scrutiny after a man with a hunting knife killed one and injured three others at the University of Texas. As part of a compromise, blades that were once considered illegal were changed to "location restricted," as of September 1, 2017. According to GoSanAngelo.com , such restricted locations include...

Bars and restaurants that derive 51 percent or more of their income from the sale or service of alcoholic beverages for on-premise consumption,

Schools and universities,

Polling places,

Secure areas of airports,

Racetracks,

High school, collegiate or professional sporting events (unless the person is a participant in the event and a location-restricted knife is used in the event),

Correctional facilities,

Hospitals, nursing homes, and mental hospitals (unless written authorization is given),

Amusement parks,

Established places of religious worship.

And please remember, if you encounter someone carrying a sword down the street, the proper response is, "There can be only one..."