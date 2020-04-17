Busch Offering Free Beer to People Who Postpone Wedding Due to COVID-19

Not all heroes wear capes. Some brew beer.

In quite possibly the coolest of the not-so-serious stories to come out of the coronavirus pandemic, Busch is offering free beer for a year to couples who’ve had to postpone their weddings during the pandemic.

All you have to do is post a photo of you and your spouse with an explanation of how you plan to celebrate along with the hashtags #BuschWeddingGift and #Sweepstakes for a chance to win.

The contest wraps up on May 1 at 11:59pm. Winners will be selected through a random drawing on May 2.

Cheers!