Buy a Puzzle and Give a Puzzle for Big Brothers Big Sisters

Even in the midst of a worldwide pandemic, Big Brothers Big Sisters of Wichita County continues on their mission of creating and protecting potential in area youth.

Across the Big Brothers Big Sisters Lone Star footprint there are more than 4,000 Littles in an active match. While the current shelter at home orders mean they can't get out and do the things they would normally have done their Bigs are still an essential part of their lives with phone calls, text messages, even video chats on a regular basis.

To keep things going, BBBS collaborated with artist Jeff Rogers to design and produce "Together", a custom 200 piece puzzle to send to each of the Littles. It's easy to help, just Buy a Puzzle and Give a Puzzle. For each puzzle you buy, BBBS will send a puzzle to one of their Littles. You get one for yourself and a Little gets the other one to keep them busy during the coronavirus, COVID-19 pandemic.

BBBS of Wichita County via Facebook

Big Brothers Big Sisters is the nation's largest donor and volunteer supported mentoring organization and partners parents and guardians, schools, and corporations as volunteer mentors with carefully paired children to help them avoid risky behaviors and aspire to greater confidence and better relationships. And that benefits everyone. BBBS has been active in Wichita County for 11 years and would love to have you involved in their mission.

The puzzles are available online through May 12th, 2020. Buy a Puzzle, Give a Puzzle for $35, additional puzzles are $20 each.