Cajun Fest Brings The Party Back To Downtown WF This Saturday

It's been more than a year since the Downtown Wichita Falls Development folks have had the opportunity to hold one of their famous festival events, but that all changes with the return of Cajun Fest! this Saturday (04.24.21).

The gates open at 11:00 a.m. and everything will be wrapped up by about 7:00 p.m.

This year's event features plenty to eat. In fact, 3 Local Guys are bringing 3,500 pounds of crawfish to the party. You can eat your fill for $10 a pound including corn and potatoes. There will also be gumbo, jambalaya, crawfish etouffee, and even crawfish pizza.

Dave Diamond

For those who love these events but aren't so crazy about Cajun food there will also be that good old Texas standard, BBQ, along with some Mexican flavors, and what's a downtown festival without funnel cake?

Music is always a big part of these downtown events and this year's Cajun Fest features Erick Willis, Malford Milligan with Friends, and Ryan Hager & the Cheap Labor Band.

Everyone knows you can't have a Cajun Fest without Crawfish Races and this year features some big name crawfish athletes: Tim McCrawfish, Jack Nickclaws, Lenny Crabitz, and (my favorite) Karen.

Parking isn't even going to be a problem this year as the parking garage at 7th Street and Indiana Avenue across from the Wichita Falls Brewing Company will let you park free for the event.

Tickets for Cajun Fest 2021! are $7 in advance or $10 at the gate. Kids 12 and under get in free. Advance tickets are available at all Wichita Falls United and Market Street locations or online.

Cajun Fest 2021! via Facebook

Everything will be centered around Ohio and Indiana Avenues between 8th and 10th streets.

Cajun Fest 2021! is presented by the Downtown Wichita Falls Development and proceeds will be dedicated to the revitalization and economic vitality of downtown Wichita Falls.