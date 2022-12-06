Can You Identify the Suspect in String of Wichita Falls Vehicle Burglaries?

The Wichita Falls Police Department could use your help putting this vehicle burglar behind bars.

The man in the picture broke into a vehicle at BPL Plasma in the 1900 block of 9th yesterday (December 5). The suspect is believed to have committed other vehicle burglaries in Wichita Falls. He has been caught on camera driving a gray Nissan Pathfinder when committing the crimes.

