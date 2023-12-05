Watch: Aftermath of Car Crashing Into North Texas Restaurant

Here’s the latest example of bad driving here in North Texas.

I feel like I’ve been picking on bad drivers in our neck of the woods here lately. Hopefully, people will stop giving me reasons to pick on them. However, I seriously doubt that will happen.

So, I’ll just keep on sharing videos of bad driving in hopes of spreading awareness. That way, if someone isn’t a particularly defensive driver, maybe they’ll be inspired to change their ways.

Get our free mobile app

The thing about the latest incident is that no amount of defensive driving does a bit of good when you’re seated at a restaurant having dinner when suddenly, someone drives into the dining room.

And that is exactly what happened at Tupelo Honey in Frisco Monday night (December 4).

Sure, the odds of it happening to you or I are slim. But I can’t help but feel as though I need to keep my head on a swivel, aware of my surroundings at all times. Which is something that I’m not very good at.

I guess I need to start working on being a tad bit more observant.

Anyway, it’s not clear what led to the person driving their car into the dining room at Tupelo Honey, according to Fox 4 News. There’s also no word as to whether anyone was injured in the crash.

Worst Places to Live in Texas for 2023 A lot of folks are moving to Texas, well here is where you DON'T want to move to. All statistics taken from Road Snacks Gallery Credit: Stryker

The 25 Brands Many Call Their Favorite That Got Their Start in Texas Texas is certainly an entrepreneurial state. From mom and pop businesses to major retailers, there are brands that are popular both big and small. These 25 popular brands got their start in the Lone Star State. Gallery Credit: Facebook, YouTube, Google Maps, Michael Gibson - Townsquare Media, amazon.com, walmart.com, unsplash.com