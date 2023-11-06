This Texas City is the Fastest Growing in the United States

It seems like I’m sharing a “Texas is Booming” story every other day.

Don’t get me wrong, it’s a great thing that so many people are opting to move to the Lone Star State. I love the fact that people are compelled to drag up and come live among us.

But I feel that the rapid rate of growth over the last ten years or so has put a strain on our infrastructure. I’m no expert and I realize it’s up for debate, but I don’t recall having the grid issues we’ve been experiencing before the last few years.

And while the traffic was bad when I lived in Dallas-Fort Worth from 1999-2000, it wasn’t nearly the nightmare it is today. It’s gotten to the point where I will gladly pay tolls to avoid heavy traffic, which is something I would never have done in the past.

But that’s how it goes. And I don’t know about you, but I’m glad we reside in a state that a lot of people want to relocate to. It speaks volumes about the quality of life here (even though the Lone Star State is far from perfect).

Enough of my rambling. You came here to find out just which city in Texas is the fastest growing in the United States in 2023.

Thanks to the researchers at FinanceBuzz, we now know that Frisco is the fastest-growing city in the country, outpacing Gilbert, AZ, Chandler, AZ, North Las Vegas, NV, and Glendale, AZ, which round out the Top 5 fastest growing cities, respectively.

