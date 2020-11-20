CDC Advises Against Traveling for Thanksgiving

With cases of the novel coronavirus rising across the United States, the CDC is warning Americans not to travel for Thanksgiving this year.

We’ve already seen local officials advise against large gatherings this year, citing the fact that Thanksgiving has the potential to be a super-spreader event.

Now, the CDC is going a step further and recommending against gathering with anyone who hasn’t resided in the same household in the previous 14 days, according to Politico. This, of course, will be problematic for college students returning home for the holidays.

For those who do choose to gather, the CDC also recommends wearing masks, observing social distancing guidelines and having one person serve food. In addition, the agency recommends using a separate bathroom for guests if at all possible.

During a call with reporters, the CDC’s Covid-19 incident manager Henry Walke stressed the importance of doubling-down with coronavirus cases on the rise:

We know you are as alarmed as we are. Covid-19 is quite a formidable foe. We must unite in our efforts against this virus. There’s no more important time than now to redouble our efforts.

It’ll be interesting to see how many Americans actually hit the roads for the holiday. Whatever the case may be, here’s to a happy and safe Thanksgiving for you and yours.