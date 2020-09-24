CDC Advises Against Trick-or-Treating to Avoid Spread of COVID-19

Will Halloween be the next big holiday to be canceled by the coronavirus pandemic?

The pandemic has already cost us Easter and the Fourth of July and now the Centers for Disease Control is advising against trick-or-treating this year, categorizing it as a high-risk activity for spreading COVID-19.

While the news is disappointing to those of us who love Halloween, it’s certainly not a surprise to me. Los Angeles won’t be allowing trick-or-treating this year and unless we see a drastic drop in COVID-19 cases, I expect many more cities will follow suit.

Other Halloween activities the CDC has deemed high-risk include:

Having trunk-or-treat where treats are handed out from trunks of cars lined up in large parking lots

Attending crowded costume parties held indoors

Going to an indoor haunted house where people may be crowded together and screaming

Going on hayrides or tractor rides with people who are not in your household

Using alcohol or drugs, which can cloud judgement and increase risky behaviors

Traveling to a rural fall festival that is not in your community if you live in an area with community spread of COVID-19

You can read more about what activities the CDC has deemed risky in the coronavirus era here.

The City of Wichita Falls has yet to announce whether or not trick-or-treating will be allowed this year. We’ll let you know as soon as they do.