CDC Says Fully Vaccinated People Can Safely Travel Again

You can now add travel to the list of things vaccinated individuals can safely do again.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) now says it is okay for those who have been vaccinated to travel within the United States without having a COVID-19 test administered or quarantining.

Even though it’s safer for those who have been vaccinated, CDC Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky is asking Americans to be cautious and doesn’t recommend traveling in general with the rising number of COVID cases in the country.

With millions of Americans getting vaccinated every day, it is important to update the public on the latest science about what fully vaccinated people can do safely, now including guidance on safe travel. We continue to encourage every American to get vaccinated as soon as it’s their turn, so we can begin to safely take steps back to our everyday lives. Vaccines can help us return to the things we love about life, so we encourage every American to get vaccinated as soon as they have the opportunity.

According to KSAT, over 100 million Americans - which amounts to roughly 30% of the population - have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. Individuals are considered to be fully vaccinated 14 days after getting the final dose.

The CDC maintains that those who haven’t been fully vaccinated should avoid any unnecessary travel. For the unvaccinated who must travel, the CDC recommends getting tested three days prior to traveling and again three to five days after returning. It is also recommended that those individuals should quarantine for 7 days after returning home, even if they test negative for the virus. Those who don’t get tested should quarantine for 10 days.

With the majority of the population still being unvaccinated, the CDC urges everyone to continue observing COVID-19 safety precautions such as wearing a mask, practicing social distancing, frequently washing hands and avoiding gatherings of large crowds.

