CDC Study Says Wichita County Ranks High for Drug Related Deaths in Texas

Hopefully, this story motivates you or someone you know to get some help if they need it.

A pretty crazy story is coming out from the CDC. Through their research, they have determined that drug-related overdoses have increased 1,125% over the past twenty years. The study for Texas revealed that Wichita County was one of the worst for 2017.

If you or someone you know could use some help with overcoming a drug addiction, you can contact a local nonprofit to get some help. You can go to the Wichita Community Services Center at 807 7th Street in downtown Wichita Falls. “We help people regain their life that addiction took over whether it was intentional or unintentional,” Wichita Community Services counselor Mist Morrow told KFDX. “Through prescription through a doctor.”

The Wichita Community Services also provides help once a person back on track after addiction such as helping with a job, getting an ID, obtaining a food handlers card or information on other rehab centers such as Helen Farabe to get a loved one back to a healthy life.

Remember you can always call the Substance Abuse and Mental Health National Hotline at 1-800-662-HELP (4357). Getting off of drugs is not an easy process, but you have people that are willing to help right here in Wichita Falls.