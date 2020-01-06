Charges Dropped for Man that Got Busted in Texas With Over Three Thousand Pounds of Legal Hemp

Police thought they had the bust of the year, not so fast guys.

Back on December 6th, a U-Haul truck was pulled over in Conway, Texas for a traffic violation. During an inspection of the truck, several boxes were in the back hauling what officers thought was marijuana. It was quite the load, the 'marijuana' in question weighed 3,350 pounds.

Quite the drug bust for that local police department or so they thought. Turns out 39-year-old Aneudy Gonzalez was actually transporting hemp, which is completely legal in the state. He was arrested and originally charged with felony possession of marijuana. All charges were dropped and the case was dismissed this past Thursday.