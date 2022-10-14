Cheers Oklahoma! Yuengling is Bringing Its Beer to You Soon

A whole lot of people north of the Red River are going to be happy about this.

I tried Yuengling’s Traditional Lager as soon as they started selling it here in Texas in August of 2021 and thought it was a really good beer. The only other one I’ve tried so far is the Light Lager and I’m a fan of it as well.

My only complaint is that it’s a little pricey – especially since my old buddy Stryker told me it was a cheap beer in his home state of Maryland.

But I digress. Good beer is good beer, plain and simple. And I don’t mind paying a little more for good beer.

For Oklahomans living here in Texoma, a short drive across the Red River can net you all the Yuengling your belly desires. However, for those further north, it ain’t so easy. But that’s about to change.

America’s oldest brewery announced that it will begin selling its beer in Oklahoma, Kansas, and Missouri in early 2023.

Judging by the reactions on Twitter, Yuengling is already a big hit in the Sooner State. Folks up there are just glad they won’t have to bootleg it from Texas and Arkansas anymore. Amen to that.

