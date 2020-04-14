‘Cheers’ Theme Updated for Today’s Shelter In Place World [VIDEO]

Are you missing your favorite local hangout lately? Text messages, face time, and Zoom meetings don't always cut it and it seems that's all we've had lately. Sometimes you just want to go where everybody knows your name. You know, those places where they're always glad you came. If that sounds like you you're definitely not alone as a group of friends put a small video together updating the theme song of the TV show, Cheers, to today's coronavirus, COVID-19 situation.

Is it still drinking alone if you're virtually with your friends? Kudos to Pete Kosmal, Rick Schuler, Dave Olson, Anthony Caruso, Justin Haas, Kurt Jablonski, and Lucas Mroz for putting this together for us.

It's a little known fact, but binge watching old Cheers episodes is a great way to spend your time until the Shelter In Place orders get lifted. The show ran from September of 1982 to May of 1983 so there are about 275 episodes to work your way through.

Cheers to staying home, staying safe, staying Falls Strong.