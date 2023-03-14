Firefighters engage in combat with a massive 3-alarm fire that has broken out at a Children's Museum in downtown El Paso, Texas while it's under construction

Dang, you hate to see something like this happen. Hopefully, everyone is ok. The La Nube museum was on pace to open this year.

According to the museum's website:

La Nube will make a distinctive impact on the well-being of people across El Paso and the Borderland region. We envision a world where every child wakes up every day feeling safe and loved, spends the day curious and creative, and grows up with critical thinking skills to solve the problems that face us all.

