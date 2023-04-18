Texas Man Threw a Chihuahua Into a Fire Pit During a Party

What in the hell is wrong with some people?

Police in Brownwood, Texas have been investigating an animal cruelty charge that took place at a party on Friday night. Police received a 911 call about an animal being injured by a man at the party. 49-year-old Raul Guadalupe Castillo allegedly grabbed his cousin's chihuahua and chucked it into the fire pit.

What Went Down?

According to witnesses at the party, it came out of nowhere. Folks said it happened so fast they had no idea what was going on. Bystanders acted quick to get the dog out of the fire and thankfully it is still alive. The dog has suffered burns on its stomach area and the paws are severely burned as well. Police were called after this all allegedly went down and by the time police arrived, Mr. Castillo had already left.

Warrant

Police took statements and had enough to get an arrest warrant for Mr. Castillo yesterday. He has been charged with animal cruelty to a non-livestock animal causing serious bodily injury. Castillo remained jailed Tuesday morning with bond set at $10,000.

Hopefully the dog recovers from the burns on their body in due time. Crazy to see how people can just snap like this. You would assume the dog was annoying him somehow, but according to folks at the party. He was just walking by, picked it up, and chucked it into the fire. Hopefully this guy gets some help because something is clearly wrong if you're chucking a tiny dog into a fire.

