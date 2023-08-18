Flight Leaving Houston, Texas Literally Catches on Fire Mid Flight [VIDEO]

"Well folks if you look outside the right side of the plane you will notice some flames shooting out of our engine."

Looks like details are coming out from a flight on Tuesday out Houston's William P. Hobby Airport. About 30 minutes into the takeoff passengers heard a loud boom and the strong scent of fuel. One passenger began filming the incident after the boom showing flames sputtering out of the engine. Then they began streaming out like a flame thrower.

The airplane was rerouted back to Houston immediately and thankfully no one was injured on the flight. The Boeing 737 was a Southwest Airlines flight, the company released the following statement on the situation.

The plane experienced a “mechanical issue” shortly after takeoff. It landed safely and was taken out of service for review. A different plane took the passengers on to Cancun, the airline said.

That's one flight to Cancun that everyone on board will never forget. I'm actually taking a flight today and I'm not nervous at all about it turning into a pyro show thousands of feet in the air. NOT...NERVOUS...AT...ALL.

