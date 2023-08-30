Watch Two Guys Go to Blows at a North Texas QT Over 5 Dollars

I wouldn’t be willing to fight either one of these dudes for any amount of money. Much less five bucks.

But it happened. A couple of old boys came to blows at the QT off of Irving over five dollars, according to the tweet.

I will say this though, Mr. White Shirt is one tough dude. He took a haymaker to the face that knocked him off his feet, hit his head on the counter on the way down, took two more punches to the head, got right back up, and went after Mr. Blue Shirt.

I would’ve been out cold after that first blow. And even if the punch hadn’t knocked me out, there’s no way I would’ve gone back for more. That’s like asking to get your teeth knocked out.

I don’t know much else about the fight other than the fact that it happened at one of my all-time favorite convenience store chains and that it was allegedly over five dollars. But what I do know is that if I happen to run into either one of them two fellas the next time in the Metroplex, I'll steer way clear of him.

I'm unable to embed the video, so take a look at it at this location.

