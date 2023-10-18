Wild Brawl Erupts at Cowboys vs. Chargers Game on Monday Night

In all my years of going to sporting events, I have never once witnessed a fight. However, these days, it seems like that’s the exception rather than the rule.

It’s gotten to the point where I fully expect to see footage online of fans brawling during or after a game – especially football. However, I have seen videos of fights that broke out at baseball, basketball, soccer, and hockey games as well.

But there’s just something about football and alcohol that really fuels the aggression from men and women alike. Yep, the ladies get in on the action from time to time as well.

The latest clip of fan fisticuffs comes our way from beautiful So-Fi Stadium in Southern California, where the Cowboys took on the Chargers Monday night.

Watch and laugh as a bunch of dudes slip and slide around on the beer-soaked floor, harming themselves more than anyone else. And then be glad you didn’t get sucked into that nonsense.

