City of Wichita Falls to Continue Requiring Masks in Facilities
With Governor Abbott’s recent announcement that there will be no statewide capacity limits or mask mandate effective Wednesday, March 10, the City of Wichita Falls issued a press release outlining COVID-19 its guidelines.
Executive Order GA-34 states that while there will be no capacity limits for businesses or establishments or statewide mask requirements, nothing in the order prohibits businesses or other establishments from putting their own safety protocols in place such as requiring individuals to wear a face covering.
For the time being, the City will continue to require employees and the general public to wear masks inside all city facilities. The plan is to monitor the current COVID-19 situation in the city and alter guidelines as necessary.
Wichita County Public Health Director Lou Kreidler urges Wichita Falls residents to continue follow the guidelines recommended by the CDC:
While it is encouraging to see a decline in new cases and hospitalizations, I ask our residents to continue following CDC recommended guidelines.
We’ll continue to monitor the COVID situation in the area and provide updates as they become available to us.
LOOK: Answers to 30 common COVID-19 vaccine questions
While much is still unknown about the coronavirus and the future, what is known is that the currently available vaccines have gone through all three trial phases and are safe and effective. It will be necessary for as many Americans as possible to be vaccinated in order to finally return to some level of pre-pandemic normalcy, and hopefully these 30 answers provided here will help readers get vaccinated as soon they are able.