Crazy Cliff Jumper Cheats Death in Excruciatingly Ill-Advised Leap
This guy went from the highest of highs to the bumpiest of bumps.
In this video, an anonymous man leaps off a cliff at El Morro, Crystal Cove, California after he trespassed his way past a fence and went for glory.
The only problem? The jump did not go smoothly. At all.
The jumper is lucky he avoided serious injury. "I walked away from this jump with a minor scrape on my back," he wrote. "How? I do not know. All I do know is that I probably won't be attempting this jump any time soon." Probably? What would it take for him to elevate that status to "definitely," hmm? A broken leg? Two?
If you don't want to watch the entire clip, there's an abbreviated one that cuts right to the chase on Instagram that still packs quite a wallop.