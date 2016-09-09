This guy went from the highest of highs to the bumpiest of bumps.

In this video, an anonymous man leaps off a cliff at El Morro, Crystal Cove, California after he trespassed his way past a fence and went for glory.

The only problem? The jump did not go smoothly . At all.

The jumper is lucky he avoided serious injury. "I walked away from this jump with a minor scrape on my back," he wrote. "How? I do not know. All I do know is that I probably won't be attempting this jump any time soon." Probably? What would it take for him to elevate that status to "definitely," hmm? A broken leg? Two?

If you don't want to watch the entire clip, there's an abbreviated one that cuts right to the chase on Instagram that still packs quite a wallop.