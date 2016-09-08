Oklahoma Teen Gets Life in Prison for Killing Five Family Members

The brothers told police they wanted to be known as famous criminals and launch a nationwide killing spree.

19-year-old Robert Bever and his brother 17-year-old Michael Bever are currently accused of murdering their parents, two brothers and their sister. They bludgeoned and stabbed the five individuals in their family home. Another sister survived the attack and a two-year-old was found unharmed.

Robert Beaver plead guilty to five counts of murder. Michael has a trial set for July 2017. The murders took place in July 2015 in Broken Arrow, Oklahoma. Police found the blood-soaked home and were able to track down the boys in the woods nearby.

Michael has not entered a plea yet, but he will be charged as an adult in the case. Michael was only sixteen when these crimes took place.