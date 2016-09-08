One Wounded, One Dead in Alpine, Texas School Shooting

UPDATE: According to ABC News , one of the shooters has died apparently from a self-inflicted wound.

Every school in the Apline, Texas school district is currently under lockdown after reports of a shooting took place Thursday morning at Alpine High School in Brewster County.

As of now only one person has been shot and a search is underway for two suspects. There is no immediate word on the victims conditions.



Reports of shots being fired inside Alpine High School prompted officers to rush to the school where they discovered the gunshot victim. There doesn't appear to be an active shooter situation anymore as the school has been evacuated. All other schools in the district are also on lockdown as a precaution but details about the circumstances of the shooting are still unknown.

This event occurred just one day after Midway High School was on lockdown yesterday when someone on Snapchat took a photo with a gun saying if they want to stay safe, they better not go to MHS.

Check back with us as the story unfolds.