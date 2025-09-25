It’s almost time for the Wichita Falls fall compost giveaway for residents who participate in the Choose to Reuse program. I highly encourage those with green thumbs to take advantage of a free load of compost to help get their lawn and/or garden in shape.

Event Date, Time, and Location

According to a press release, the compost giveaway is happening at the Wichita Falls Organics Facility on Saturday, October 4, from 9 am to 3 pm. The Organics Facility is located at the Wichita Falls Landfill at 10984 Wiley Road.

To get a free load of compost, you must present your water bill showing the $3 charge for participating in the recycling program. Residents are limited to one pickup truck or 4x8 trailer load. City employees will load the truck or trailer for you.

All loads are required to be covered in accordance with state law. So, be prepared to show city employees your cover prior to being loaded. No dump trucks, oversized trailers, or commercial vehicles will be loaded. If you have any questions or concerns, call the landfill at 940-631-9314.

How to Join the Choose to Reuse Program

Those who don’t currently participate in the program but would like to start can request a curbside organics green cart at 940-761-1977. More details are available on the City of Wichita Falls official website.

