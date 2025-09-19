The Old Farmer’s Almanac has delivered its winter forecast for 2025-2026. Let’s see what they believe is in store for Texas.

I don’t envy meteorologists. It’s impossible to always get forecasts right, but they forge ahead anyway, knowing they will be criticized heavily every single time they don’t get it right. They must have much thicker skin than I.

But like I said, it’s impossible to always get it right, so I take every forecast with a grain of salt. And while I’ve never asked a meteorologist, I would assume doing Texas weather forecasts has to be especially difficult. Outside of summer, you never know what to expect from the weather here.

That said, the folks at the Old Farmer’s Almanac have a reputation for being pretty accurate with their forecasts. That’s why I’m always interested when they release theirs. And today was that day.

Winter 2025-26 Outlook for Texas and Oklahoma

If the winter forecast for Texas and Oklahoma holds up, it will be a somewhat typical winter (if there is such a thing in this part of the country). Look for above normal temperatures and below normal precipitation chances. We can expect a few cold stretches along the way in December, January, and February.

I don’t know about you, but I’ll gladly take above normal temperatures, but below normal precipitation chances are kind of bittersweet. While we can always use the rain around here, the freezing kind is the worst. The least little bit of it paralyzes this neck of the woods.

