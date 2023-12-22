Concerts Coming to North Texas Arenas in 2024

Concerts Coming to North Texas Arenas in 2024

Getty Images

As we're coming to the close of 2023, let's look forward to some live music you can check out next year.

I will be focusing on the three major arenas where our Dallas Sports teams play. Obviously more concerts can be added later, but here is what is on the books so far for 2024.

American Airlines Center (AAC)

Getty Images
Playboi Carti January 17th, 2024 (AAC)

Getty Images
TOOL February 2nd, 2024 (AAC)

Getty Images
Olivia Rodrigo March 1,2024 (AAC)

Getty Images for Teen Vogue
Madonna March 24th and 25th, 2024 (AAC)

Getty Images for The Recording A
Bad Bunny May 3rd and 4th, 2024 (AAC)

Getty Images
Luis Miguel May 8th, 2024 (AAC)

Getty Images
Nicki Minaj May 11th, 2024 (AAC)

Getty Images for iHeartRadio
Pepe Aguilar May 18th, 2024 (AAC)

Getty Images
Melanie Martinez May 25th, 2024 (AAC)

Getty Images
NF June 1st, 2024 (AAC)

Getty Images for iHeartMedia
Globe Life Field Concerts for 2024 (GLF)

Getty Images
Chris Stapleton June 15th, 2024 (GLF) [Also on the Bill, Tedeschi Trucks and Marcus King]

Getty Images
Def Leppard August 12th, 2024 (GLF) [Also on the Bill, Journey and Steve Miller Band]

Getty Images for Live Nation UK
Green Day September 11th, 2024 (GLF) [Also on the Bill, Smashing Pumpkins, Rancid, and The Linda Lindas]

Getty Images for Harley-Davidson
Kane Brown September 14th, 2024 (GLF) [Also on the Bill, Cole Swindell, LoCash, and Raelynn]

Getty Images
Pink November 6th, 2024 (GLF) [Also on the Bill, Brandi Carlile and Grouplove]

Getty Images
AT&T Stadium Concerts for 2024 (ATT)

Getty Images
Billy Joel March 9th 2024 (ATT) [Also on the Bill, Stevie Nicks]

Getty Images for ABA
Kenny Chesney May 11th, 2024 (ATT) [Also on the Bill, Zac Brown Band, Megan Maroney, and Uncle Cracker]

Getty Images
Morgan Wallen July 25th and 26th (ATT) [Also on the Bill, Jelly Roll, Nate Smith, and Bryan Martin]

Getty Images
Zach Bryan August 17th 2024 (ATT) [Also on the Bill, Jason Isbell, The 400 Unit, and Levi Turner]

Getty Images for Pilgrimage Musi
Obviously more concerts will be announced throughout 2024, but as you can see a nice mix of music is coming our way next year. Get some tickets and go check out some live music.

