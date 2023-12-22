Concerts Coming to North Texas Arenas in 2024

As we're coming to the close of 2023, let's look forward to some live music you can check out next year.

I will be focusing on the three major arenas where our Dallas Sports teams play. Obviously more concerts can be added later, but here is what is on the books so far for 2024.

American Airlines Center (AAC)

Playboi Carti January 17th, 2024 (AAC)

TOOL February 2nd, 2024 (AAC)

Olivia Rodrigo March 1,2024 (AAC)

Madonna March 24th and 25th, 2024 (AAC)

Bad Bunny May 3rd and 4th, 2024 (AAC)

Luis Miguel May 8th, 2024 (AAC)

Nicki Minaj May 11th, 2024 (AAC)

Pepe Aguilar May 18th, 2024 (AAC)

Melanie Martinez May 25th, 2024 (AAC)

NF June 1st, 2024 (AAC)

Globe Life Field Concerts for 2024 (GLF)

Chris Stapleton June 15th, 2024 (GLF) [Also on the Bill, Tedeschi Trucks and Marcus King]

Def Leppard August 12th, 2024 (GLF) [Also on the Bill, Journey and Steve Miller Band]

Green Day September 11th, 2024 (GLF) [Also on the Bill, Smashing Pumpkins, Rancid, and The Linda Lindas]

Kane Brown September 14th, 2024 (GLF) [Also on the Bill, Cole Swindell, LoCash, and Raelynn]

Pink November 6th, 2024 (GLF) [Also on the Bill, Brandi Carlile and Grouplove]

AT&T Stadium Concerts for 2024 (ATT)

Billy Joel March 9th 2024 (ATT) [Also on the Bill, Stevie Nicks]

Kenny Chesney May 11th, 2024 (ATT) [Also on the Bill, Zac Brown Band, Megan Maroney, and Uncle Cracker]

Morgan Wallen July 25th and 26th (ATT) [Also on the Bill, Jelly Roll, Nate Smith, and Bryan Martin]

Zach Bryan August 17th 2024 (ATT) [Also on the Bill, Jason Isbell, The 400 Unit, and Levi Turner]

Obviously more concerts will be announced throughout 2024, but as you can see a nice mix of music is coming our way next year. Get some tickets and go check out some live music.

