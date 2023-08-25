Let’s Take a Look at the Dallas Cowboys Legends in the Ring Of Honor

Since the Ring of Honor is getting a new member in 2023. Let's take a look back at everyone that has gone in throughout the years.

The Ring Of Honor Has Been a Thing Since 1975

Whether it's the old Texas Stadium or at AT&T Stadium. You have seen the names of Dallas Cowboys legends surrounding the field for decades. Former Dallas Cowboys general manager Tex Schramm came up with the idea and ever since 1975. You know you were an important part of Dallas Cowboys history if your name was up there forever. Let's look at every member of the ring of honor (so far).

