Queen’s Brian May Supported the Texas Rangers in Dallas Last Night [Video/Photos]

What a week of events in Dallas this past week and fans at the American Airlines Center were in for quite the surprise last night.

Queen and Adam Lambert Played in Dallas Last Night

The American Airlines Center has been busy recently with a ton of Mavs/Stars game, but the venue hosted one of the most legendary bands ever. Queen took the stage and played all of their classic songs Thursday night. For any Texas Rangers fans in attendance, they were greeted with something very cool. During the encore, they played their song "We're the Champions". However, Queen guitarist Brian May did a wardrobe change and came out in a Texas Rangers jersey.

Brian May Reps the Texas Rangers

After all the Texas Rangers did win the World Series just 24 hours earlier, so definitely a way to get the hometown crowd amped up.

Videos of the Performance Below:

I am sure folks in attendance at the Texas Rangers parade in Arlington will be blasting A LOT of Creed. However, Queen's 'We're the Champions' should be in the rotation a few times as well. Especially with Brian May showing some love last night. Fun fact in case you missed it. Ever since Creed announced the dates for their reunion tour, the Rangers never lost another game.

It's funny, Creed will be playing on September 11th in Dallas at Dos Equis Pavilion. That same night, Green Day/Smashing Pumpkins are playing in Globe Life Field home to the Texas Rangers. I think Rangers fans probably want go support Creed, but another big concert is at their home stadium. Tough decisions to make next fall.

