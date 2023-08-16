The Atmosphere Was Absolutely Electric at Last Night’s Texas Rangers Game
We need more of this at the ballpark.
There’s nothing like a rowdy atmosphere to inspire a team. Hell, it fires me up as a fan.
During last night’s Ranger game against the Angels, my wife pointed out just how loud it was at Globe Life Field. And not just when someone made a great play on defense or hit a home run. It was loud the entire game.
And this Ranger fan loved every minute of it.
Eventually, the TV broadcast crew addressed just how loud it was in the ballpark and gave us a glimpse of the source of the rowdiness. As has been my experience, the source of the constant chanting and overall loudness was in the lower-level section in right field. Section 133 to be exact.
As someone who prefers to sit in the lower-level outfield seats, I can attest to it being just a tad bit louder out there. The lower-level right field has a real party atmosphere.
Anyway, the whole thing was organized by Jake DuPre, the founder of Rangers Nation on Instagram. Rangers field reporter Emily Jones eventually caught up with DuPre:
Well done, young man. That atmosphere was like a shot in the arm for a team that was already playing its best baseball of the season.