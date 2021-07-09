Chad Hasty Broadcasting LIVE from CPAC Texas Later Today
Chad Hasty has taken his show on the road. Today, listen to The Chad Hasty Show at a special time of 4pm-7pm, as Chad broadcasts live from CPAC Texas.
CPAC Texas is being held this weekend at the Hilton Anatole Hotel in Dallas, and it features three days of speeches and meeting with prominent conservatives.
Here a few of the guests Chad will be featuring on today's expanded show:
- Congressman Ronny Jackson (TX-13) at 4:35pm
- Congressman Andy Biggs of Arizona, Chairman of the House Freedom Caucus at 5:15pm
- Eva Guzman- Republican candidate for Texas Attorney General for former Texas Supreme Court Justice at 6:15pm
The biggest event scheduled for CPAC Texas is former President Donald Trump's speech scheduled for Sunday afternoon 3:30pm.
Other speakers for this weekend include: Donald Trump Jr., former Energy Sec. Rick Perry, former HUD Sec. Dr. Ben Carson, South Dakota Governor Kristi Noem, former Florida Attorney General Pam Bondi, Texas Lt. Governor Dan Patrick, Eva Guzman, and nationally syndicated radio host Ben Ferguson.
You'll be able to hear Chad on all three of his radio stations Friday afternoon from 4pm-7pm: News/Talk 95.1 & 790, KFYO- Lubbock; News/Talk 94.7 & 1470, KYYW- Abilene; and News/Talk 96.3 & 1290 in Wichita Falls.