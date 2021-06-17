Before becoming an elected official, Congressman Ronny Jackson (pictured) was a naval doctor, who also served as a White House physician.

Thursday afternoon, Congressman Jackson called into question the faculties of President Joe Biden.

Congressman Jackson, and 13 of his Congressional colleagues, co-signed a letter sent to Physician to the President Kevin O’Connor, D.O. and Chief Medical Advisor Anthony Fauci, M.D. calling on President Biden to immediately undergo a cognitive test and share the results with the American people.

The group says the letter comes after they perceived a decline in President Biden’s cognitive ability during his most recent overseas trip.

Congressman Jackson said, "The American people deserve to have absolute confidence in their President. They deserve to know that he or she can perform the duties demanded of the office, and they deserve to have full transparency on the mental state of their highest elected leader. I would argue that the American people don’t have that confidence in President Biden. When I was Physician to President Donald J. Trump, the liberal media relentlessly pushed a narrative that he needed a cognitive test and that it should be the standard for anyone serving as Commander-in-Chief and Head of State. I administered the Montreal Cognitive Assessment (MOCA) test and President Trump excelled. Given the precedent set and Biden’s clear mental impairment, I believe it is past time he undergo a cognitive test.”

If President Biden were to agree to undergo the test that Congressman Jackson is seeking to be conducted, it could set up a potential conflict under the terms of the 25th Amendment.

The 25th Amendment includes language that the Vice President, and a majority of the cabinet secretaries, could declare a president unable to discharge the powers and duties of the office. If that were to occur, the Vice President would immediately assume the powers and duties of the presidency as the Acting President.

The co-signers for the letter are: Reps. Bob Gibbs (OH-07), Jeff Duncan (SC-03), Andy Harris (MD-01), Brian Babin (TX-36), Jody Hice (GA-10), Claudia Tenney (NY-22), W. Gregory Steube (FL-17), Tom Tiffany (WI-07), Kat Cammack (FL-03), Jerry L. Carl (AL-01), Pat Fallon (TX-04), Diana Harshbarger (TN-01), and Beth Van Duyne (TX-24).

The PDF of the letter can be downloaded by clicking this link.