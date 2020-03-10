The InfoWars host was arrested in the early hours of Tuesday morning for DWI, but of course he has a theory on why he was arrested.

Jones was arrested and booked for Driving While Intoxicated just after midnight, Tuesday morning, in Travis County. According to NBC News, Jones was released after posting a $3,000 recognizance bond.

Jones would later speak about the arrest on his show, saying that he was pulled over for driving five miles per hour over the limit, and claiming that his breathalyzer test came back below the legal limit, but he was still taken into custody due to recent criticisms about a lack of DWI arrests in Austin.

At least he didn't blame it on aliens or lizard people.