Is It Possible Get A DWI By Riding A Scooter While Intoxicated?

We all know that it's illegal to drive a vehicle while you're intoxicated. However, did you know that it's still possible to be charged with a DWI, if you're riding a motorized scooter when you're drunk?

A few weeks ago, the Wichita Falls City Council approved an ordinance which would allow electric scooters to be rented downtown. Soon you’ll be able to rent a scooter, and ride it to all the various bars, restaurants, shops, and other attractions that downtown Wichita Falls has to offer. However, you may not want to hop on one of those scooters if you’re downing tequila shots, or barhopping with your buddies on the weekend.

Wichita Falls Police are warning future riders not to use one of these scooters while intoxicated, since law enforcement considers riding a scooter on the public roads, the same as driving an automobile. In fact, if you are riding one of these scooters downtown while drunk, you a police officer could arrest you and charge you with a DWI.

Get our free mobile app

Sgt. Charlie Eipper told Channel 6 News, that if you are operating any motorized vehicle while intoxicated, you could be charged with a DWI. This law can apply these new electric scooters, just as it would with any other vehicle on the road. He also added that officers would be able to arrest anyone who was operating the scooter while intoxicated. It would then be up to the district attorney’s office on whether they would prosecute or not.

Riding a scooter while you’re plastered drunk is really bad idea to begin with. Not only could you crash into a tree and get hurt, but you could be arrested and charged with a DWI as well. If you plan on going out to the bars downtown and getting hammered, then it’s best to use Uber or Lyft. Better yet, get a designated driver. You don’t want a fun night on the town to end tragically.

The Top 10 Tourist Attractions In Wichita Falls According To Trip Advisor Whether you’re an outdoorsman or a patron of the arts, there are enough tourist attractions in Wichita Falls to wear anybody out. Here are the top 10 “Things To Do” in Wichita Falls according to Trip Advisor.

