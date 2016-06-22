Texas Woman With Ridiculous Name Arrested For DWI

Legal Notice: The Subject is innocent until proven guilty.

I'm used to reading wacky celebrity baby names but this chick from El Paso, Texas shocked me when I saw her DWI mugshot pop-up on my Facebook feed. Her legal name is Kendra Everybodytalksabout. If you read it backwards it's Everybodytalksabout, Kendra.

I did some digging to see if this was a mistake on behalf of the El Paso Police Department and their webmaster but NO. This chick is really named Kendra Everybodytalksabout. I'm pretty damn nosey so I obtained court records from the El Paso County Clerk to verify.

El Paso County Clerk

This story made me second-hand drunk from just reading her last name over and over again in disbelief. Here's a last name suggestion DontDriveDrunk.

Speaking of crazy names, Jaime Oliver is a British celebrity chef and restaurateur that likes to name his kids crazy hippie names. For instance...

His oldest kid is named Poppy Honey Rosie.

The 12-year-old daughter’s name is Daisy Boo Pamela.

Then his 6-year-old daughter’s name is Petal Blossom Rainbow.

And he also has a 5-year-old son name is Buddy Bear Maurice.

I highly recommend not naming your kid some crazy name.