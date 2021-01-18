Construction to Begin on Phase 2 of 2020 Sewer Budget Utility Improvement Project

Expect some traffic disruptions along parts of Brook Avenue and the surrounding area over the next few months.

Starting Tuesday, January 19, construction crews will begin work at the corner of Hamilton Boulevard and Woodrow Avenue. The contractor will divide the work into sections in an effort to minimize traffic disruptions. The plan is to temporarily close approximately 1 block sections at a time.

Once crews wrap up work on Woodrow Avenue, they will work their way north on Cherokee Avenue, concluding with Brook Avenue. Be on the lookout for detour signs in the area due to the closures. Businesses along Brook Avenue will be provided access from adjacent cross streets.

From the City of Wichita Falls press release announcing the construction:

Please use caution and drive slowly when traveling in this area. We appreciate your continued understanding and patience as Public Works continues to rehabilitate and repair sewer lines during this project.

If you have any questions, reach out to the City of Wichita Falls Engineering Division at (940) 761-7477 for more information.

Enter your number to get our free mobile app