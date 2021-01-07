Maplewood Avenue to be Closed for Construction

Another round of construction is about to begin on Maplewood.

Starting Monday, January 11, 2021, the west end of Maplewood Avenue at the McNeil Avenue intersection will be closed due to the 2019 Maplewood Avenue Extension Project.

It’s expected that construction will last about three months. During that time, Maplewood at McNeil will be closed to eastbound traffic.

While it’s going to be an inconvenience for the next few months, as someone who lives in that area, it’s going to be well worth it once the Maplewood Extension Project is completed. It’ll be nice to be able to quickly travel to and from the stores and restaurants on Lawrence Road from my neighborhood.

If you have any questions, reach out to the City of Wichita Falls Engineering Division at (940) 761-7477.