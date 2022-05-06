Wichita Falls, We Got a Portion of Our Highway Back!

I didn't think this was going to get finished until June, but it looks like some roads opened last night.

No offense to any road construction crews in Wichita Falls right now, but it must suck to be in that line of work after what has gone down the past couple of months in Wichita Falls. The off ramp going to Dallas was already closed for repairs. This was obviously going to cause traffic to divert downtown and then go towards Old Jacksboro Highway to head to Dallas.

It felt like a few short weeks after that off ramp was closed, a piece of machinery came off of a truck and literally pierced the highway. This now meant that the on ramp to Oklahoma will also have all of it's traffic diverted to downtown and also several lanes will be closed because of this. Traffic in Wichita Falls? Yeah, it's not been too bad, but just annoying. I am sure the semis that go through our area have been loving it.

Well, good news. TXDot released a statement a little before midnight last night. Looks like everything is now open EXCEPT for the ramp going towards Dallas still. Unless I am misreading their statement above. I don't like being lumped in with millennials, but the one thing I am stereotype for is getting lost without GPS. You start shutting down roads/highways and I get lost easily.

I am actually going to Dallas tomorrow, so hopefully a lot less people are causing a headache towards the flyovers.

