Coronavirus Detected on Chicken Wings

In case you were wondering – yes, the COVID-19 pandemic can get weirder.

According to CNN, frozen chicken wings that China imported from Brazil tested positive for the coronavirus. The virus was discovered during a screen of a sample of the wings. It’s not clear what brand of chicken it was.

The good news is that no one who had come in contact with the product tested positive. While it is possible for the virus to be spread by touching a surface that has the virus on it, the CDC said that’s not the main way the virus spreads in a July 25 report:

Coronaviruses, like the one that causes COVID-19, are thought to spread mostly person-to-person through respiratory droplets when someone coughs, sneezes, or talks. It is possible that a person can get COVID-19 by touching a surface or object, including food or food packaging, that has the virus on it and then touching their own mouth, nose, or possibly their eyes. However, this is not thought to be the main way the virus spreads.

With that in mind, the CDC does recommend you wash your hands with soap and water for twenty seconds after handling food packaging, preparing or eating food and shopping. If soap and water aren’t available, use hand sanitizer containing at least 60% alcohol.