Cowboys TE Jason Witten Planning to Retire After 15 Years to Join ‘Monday Night Football’ as Analyst
Just two weeks after the announcement that Dez Bryant has been let go, it looks like the Dallas Cowboys are losing another star player.
After 15 seasons with the Cowboys, tight end Jason Witten is planning to retire from football, according to a report from ESPN.
Witten will reportedly be joining the 'Monday Night Football' broadcast booth as a lead analyst.
#82 nor the Cowboys have made the news official yet, but according to reports, Witten plans to meet with owner Jerry Jones today before making the decision final.