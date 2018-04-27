Just two weeks after the announcement that Dez Bryant has been let go , it looks like the Dallas Cowboys are losing another star player.

After 15 seasons with the Cowboys, tight end Jason Witten is planning to retire from football, according to a report from ESPN.

Witten will reportedly be joining the 'Monday Night Football' broadcast booth as a lead analyst.

#82 nor the Cowboys have made the news official yet, but according to reports, Witten plans to meet with owner Jerry Jones today before making the decision final.