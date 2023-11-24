I Love Everything About This Family Watching the Dallas Cowboys on Thanksgiving

Give me the address, I'm going here next year.

Get Ready for an Overload of Nostalgia

My Thanksgiving tradition is going to the Dallas Cowboys game every year, but I would imagine in many households you went to a relative's house. If you went to grandma's house, you know some will be stubborn and refuse to upgrade to new technology. Well this grandma I am proud to say is STILL rocking a wood paneled floor TV in 2023.

Check Out This TV Still Kicking in 2023 (Keep Scrolling for the Video)

Tik Tok Tik Tok loading...

Well the jokes have already started on this one. "Oh that TV hasn't been upgraded since the Dallas Cowboys last Super Bowl." Uhm excuse me morons repeatedly making the same joke over and over again. This TV maybe from the era of the first Dallas Cowboys Super Bowls where Roger Staubach was throwing passes.

We Have a New Dallas Cowboys Hype Song

Tik Tok Tik Tok loading...

Not sure if the lady in red or the lady singing is Grandma. Either way this is nostalgia I needed as I sit here and work on a Black Friday. Good times right here at grandma's house, got the old TV, the TV trays, and the ginger ale. Why is every grandma always stocked with ginger ale?!

By the way, for a TV that old...pretty damn good picture quality. That cable box probably working as hard as it can to give that old thing the best picture possible. Check out the video below and let me know if you still got one of these TVs lying around.

Thanksgiving at Grandma's House in 2023

