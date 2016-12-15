Beloved NBA Sideline Reporter Craig Sager Dead at 65

Craig Sager, the popular NBA sideline reporter for Turner Sports known for his colorful blazers, has died after battling leukemia . He was 65.

“Craig Sager was a beloved member of the Turner family for more than three decades and he has been a true inspiration to us all,” Turner President David Levy said. “There will never be another Craig Sager. His incredible talent, tireless work ethic and commitment to his craft took him all over the world covering sports."

His son posted a tribute to his father, as did TNT.

Sager, who also engaged in some classic in-game interviews with Spurs coach Gregg Popovich , was diagnosed with leukemia in 2014 and his fight quickly became well-known . This past summer, he was honored with the Jimmy V Perseverance Award at the ESPYs, where he delivered a memorable speech .

"I -- along with the entire NBA family -- am deeply saddened by the passing of Craig Sager," NBA commissioner Adam Silver said . "Craig was as vital to the NBA as the players and coaches. A true original and an essential voice on Turner Sports' NBA coverage for 26 seasons, Craig chronicled some of the most memorable moments in league history and was a ubiquitous presence with his splashy suits and equally colorful personality."

Other NBA personalities also chimed in with their condolences: