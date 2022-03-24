Credit Card Skimmer Discovered Inside North Texas Convenience Store

You may want to be a little more careful the next time you go to use your debit or credit card at a convenience store here in North Texas.

Facebook user Nyshje Nicole shared a video of a card skimmer she discovered in a 7-11 in McKinney, Texas. In the post, she explained that she went back to the convenience store because it was the last place that she had used her card before she was scammed, and sure enough, there was a skimmer on the card reader.

I’ve been reading stories over the last few years about skimmers being discovered on gas pumps, but I don’t recall reading about one being found on a card reader in the store itself (which makes you think an employee is behind it, because I don’t know how someone could get away with putting one on inside of the store, otherwise).

It appears this isn’t an isolated incident when it comes to the Dallas/Fort Worth Metroplex. Another person commented on the video and said they had the same thing happen to them in Frisco.

How do card skimmers work?

Card skimmers get your card information from the magnetic stripe on the card. The skimmer stores all of the cardholder’s information, allowing thieves to use the card to make their own fake cards or they can simply use your information for online purchases.

As you can see in the video, card skimmers are hard to spot. Forbes recommends conducting a quick visual inspection looking for broken security tape or any features that seem odd.

If you fall victim to a card skimmer, immediately contact your bank via the number on the back of your card. And of course, contact your local police department to file a report.

